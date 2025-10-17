Unveiling Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 38.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3 billion, increasing 12% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Las Vegas Sands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Macao' will likely reach $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' stands at $75.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao' at $666.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands' will reach 21.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' reaching $7.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.56 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $2.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.13 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Rolling Chip win percentage - The Londoner Macao' should arrive at 22.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Rolling Chip volume - The Londoner Macao' to reach $1.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.55 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Slot handle - The Londoner Macao' of $1.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.29 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Slot hold percentage - The Londoner Macao' will reach 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

Analysts expect 'Non-Rolling Chip drop - The Parisian Macao' to come in at $836.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, LVS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

