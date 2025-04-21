Unveiling Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $2.93 billion, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Las Vegas Sands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao' should come in at $558.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao' stands at $223.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' to reach $83.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao' of $688.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy rate - The Parisian Macao' reaching 94.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily room rate - The Londoner Macao' will reach $236.08. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Rolling Chip drop - The Londoner Macao' at $1.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Rolling Chip win percentage - The Londoner Macao' will reach 22.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rolling Chip volume - The Londoner Macao' will likely reach $2.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.88 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rolling Chip win percentage - The Londoner Macao' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Slot handle - The Londoner Macao' should arrive at $1.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Slot hold percentage - The Londoner Macao' to come in at 4.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Las Vegas Sands have experienced a change of -21.9% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LVS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

