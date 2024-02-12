Unveiling Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $438.69 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Krispy Kreme metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' at $288.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- International' to come in at $106.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Market Development' to reach $44.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Global Points of Access' of 13,645. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11,837 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Krispy Kreme shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DNUT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

