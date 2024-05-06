Unveiling Kratos (KTOS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kratos (KTOS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $250.96 million, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kratos metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $194.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' of $56.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales' should come in at $154.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service revenues' to come in at $96.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' at $24.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $9.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Product sales' should arrive at $39.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>



Shares of Kratos have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KTOS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.