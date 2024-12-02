Unveiling Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Korn/Ferry (KFY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating an increase of 24.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $671 million, representing a decrease of 4.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Korn/Ferry metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Revenue- Total executive search' reaching $202.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee revenue' should come in at $671.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Revenue- Digital' will reach $91.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' to reach $170.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.



Shares of Korn/Ferry have experienced a change of +10.9% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KFY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

