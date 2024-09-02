Unveiling Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry (KFY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $663.76 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Korn/Ferry metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Revenue- Total executive search' will reach $194.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Fee revenue' to reach $665.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee Revenue- Digital' stands at $89.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $169.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Korn/Ferry have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KFY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

