Unveiling KLA (KLAC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect KLA (KLAC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.61 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KLA metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' reaching $159.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Service' to reach $806.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product' will reach $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' will reach $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- PCB and Component Inspection' should arrive at $175.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- China' at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of Asia' will reach $143.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +78.3%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- North America' to come in at $377.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Europe & Israel' stands at $197.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Taiwan' should come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +51.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Korea' will likely reach $678.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Japan' of $380.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

KLA shares have witnessed a change of -10.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KLAC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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