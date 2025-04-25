Unveiling KLA (KLAC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KLA (KLAC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $8.06 per share, reflecting an increase of 53.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KLA metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' should come in at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' at $145.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection' will reach $140.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product' will likely reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service' will reach $657.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for KLA here>>>



Over the past month, shares of KLA have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. Currently, KLAC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

