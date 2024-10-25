Unveiling KLA (KLAC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA (KLAC) will report quarterly earnings of $7.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some KLA metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' to come in at $2.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' will reach $150.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service' will reach $665.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product' should arrive at $2.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection' to reach $156.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.



Shares of KLA have demonstrated returns of -17.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KLAC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

