Unveiling KKR & Co. (KKR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 15.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KKR & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues' will reach $24.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Insurance' should come in at $255.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees' will likely reach $927.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will reach $200.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' reaching $526.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $470.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management' at $658.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $577.63 billion.

Analysts expect 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' to come in at $121.72 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116.29 billion.



Shares of KKR & Co. have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), KKR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

