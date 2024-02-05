Unveiling Kimco Realty (KIM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kimco Realty (KIM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $449.71 million, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kimco Realty metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' stands at $4.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' of $449.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $128.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $124.68 million in the same quarter last year.



Kimco Realty shares have witnessed a change of -3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KIM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

