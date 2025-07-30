Unveiling Kimco Realty (KIM) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty (KIM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $526.88 million, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kimco Realty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' stands at $4.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' will reach $523.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $152.02 million.

Over the past month, shares of Kimco Realty have returned +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, KIM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.