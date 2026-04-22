Unveiling Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty (KRC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $270.11 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kilroy Realty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should arrive at $267.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other property income' to come in at $4.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $90.11 million.

Shares of Kilroy Realty have demonstrated returns of +11.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KRC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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