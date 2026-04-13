Unveiling KeyCorp (KEY) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KeyCorp (KEY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 24.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some KeyCorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will likely reach $170.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $169.21 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Book value at period end' will reach $16.32 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.89 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)' should arrive at 62.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based capital' at 13.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Capital Ratios - Leverage' will reach 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust and investment services income' reaching $156.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' stands at $206.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $175.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $725.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $668.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $77.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (TE)' to come in at $1.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate services income' will reach $77.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cards and payments income' of $84.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.00 million.

KeyCorp shares have witnessed a change of +13.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.