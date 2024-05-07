Unveiling Kennametal (KMT) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kennametal (KMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $522.04 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kennametal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Infrastructure' will reach $196.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Metal Cutting' to come in at $325.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income (loss)- Metal Cutting' of $36.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.77 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (loss)- Infrastructure' will likely reach $6.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.66 million.



Over the past month, shares of Kennametal have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, KMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

