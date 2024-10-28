Unveiling Kellanova (K) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kellanova (K) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.15 billion, down 20% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kellanova metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Latin America' should come in at $320.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Europe' should arrive at $633.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- North America' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -28.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- AMEA' at $529.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' reaching 5.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to come in at -0.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 4.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change' stands at -0.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to reach 1.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change' will reach -5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will likely reach 23.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Reported growth - Europe' of 2.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Kellanova have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, K carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

