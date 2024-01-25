Unveiling Juniper (JNPR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Juniper Networks (JNPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.41 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Juniper metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services' will likely reach $407.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Service' should come in at $470.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Product' will reach $933.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions' reaching $430.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center' should arrive at $181.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise' to reach $388.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Service Provider' will reach $367.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Enterprise' at $770.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Cloud' to come in at $262.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service' of $337.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $316.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product' will reach $502.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $531.70 million.



Juniper shares have witnessed a change of +26.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JNPR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

