Unveiling JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) will report quarterly earnings of $5.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $48.71 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value per share' should come in at $130.61 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.51 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' of $4183.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3845.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will likely reach $11.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.48 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Loans' stands at $10.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.82 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 15.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $25.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.31 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Noninterest revenue- Investment banking fees' reaching $2.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.50 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Noninterest revenue- Principal transactions' will reach $7.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.15 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest revenue' should arrive at $23.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $25.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.21 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Noninterest revenue- Card income' will reach $1.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Noninterest revenue- Lending- and deposit-related fees' to come in at $2.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have demonstrated returns of +7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JPM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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