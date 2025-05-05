Unveiling Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, indicating an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.59 billion, representing an increase of 9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Capital Markets' to come in at $410.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Markets Advisory' at $569.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing' will likely reach $38.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory' stands at $81.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Leasing' should arrive at $546.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- LaSalle' reaching $106.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other' should come in at $22.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' will reach $290.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- JLL Technologies' of $54.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Work Dynamics- Portfolio Services and Other' to reach $51.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -53.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Work Dynamics- Project Management' will reach $225.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -65.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Work Dynamics- Workplace Management' will reach $232.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -91.9% year over year.



Over the past month, Jones Lang LaSalle shares have recorded returns of +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JLL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

