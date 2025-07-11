Unveiling Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $22.79 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Johnson & Johnson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Total' stands at $8.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' will reach $14.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Immunology- WW' to reach $3.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- WW' reaching $1.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' will reach $409.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +120.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' should come in at $371.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' should arrive at $423.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' of $98.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' will likely reach $269.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' will reach $154.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- US' to come in at $231.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' at 2.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

