Unveiling JB Hunt (JBHT) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JB Hunt (JBHT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating a decline of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.06 billion, representing a decrease of 3.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 6.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Truckload' to come in at $179.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Dedicated' will reach $869.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' will reach $244.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' of $291.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' stands at $1,860.08. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,820.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' reaching $2,818.08. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,984.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' will likely reach 1,423. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,487 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Intermodal - Loads' to reach 519,544. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 521,221.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Integrated Capacity Solution - Loads' should arrive at 155,493. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 163,745 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' should come in at 12,949. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,242.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dedicated - Trucks (end of period)' will reach 13,009. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,259.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Truckload - Total tractors' at 1,912. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,989.



View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>



Over the past month, JB Hunt shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JBHT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.