Unveiling JB Hunt (JBHT) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, JB Hunt (JBHT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Truckload' to come in at $163.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Dedicated' to reach $849.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' will likely reach $219.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' should arrive at $272.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' stands at 12,624 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,142 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' will reach $1949.26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1860.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' will reach $2797.39 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2829.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' should come in at 125,792 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 121,169 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' of 1,347 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,374 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Loads' at 140,866 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 145,362 .

Analysts predict that the 'Intermodal - Loads' will reach 523,353 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 497,446 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truckload - Loads' reaching 94,663 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92,628 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, JB Hunt shares have recorded returns of +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JBHT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

