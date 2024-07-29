Unveiling Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $578.96 million, increasing 12.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Janus Henderson Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Management fees' will likely reach $474.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $48.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees' should arrive at $59.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Equities' at $226.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $193.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Multi-Asset' will reach $51.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.1 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Fixed Income' should come in at $72.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.8 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Average' will reach $362.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $315.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Alternatives' to reach $8.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.5 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Janus Henderson Group here>>>



Over the past month, Janus Henderson Group shares have recorded returns of +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), JHG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.