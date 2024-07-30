Unveiling Iron Mountain (IRM) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iron Mountain (IRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.5 billion, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Iron Mountain metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' will likely reach $899.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service Revenue' will reach $605.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' reaching $149.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' will reach $122.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +52.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' of $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' stands at $143.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Data Center Business- Service' will reach $6.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global RIM Business- Service' at $489.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Corporate and Other- Service' to reach $103.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +60.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' to come in at $747.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' should come in at $16.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' should arrive at $67.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.81 million.



Over the past month, Iron Mountain shares have recorded returns of +10.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IRM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

