Unveiling IPG (IPGP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that IPG Photonics (IPGP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 77.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $226.86 million, declining 24.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific IPG metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales by Product- High-Power Continuous Wave ('CW') Lasers' will likely reach $76.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales by Product- Medium-Power CW Lasers' stands at $12.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales by Product- Other Revenue including Amplifiers, Service, Parts, Accessories and Change in Deferred Revenue' to reach $58.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales by Product- Quasi-Continuous Wave ('QCW') Lasers' will reach $10.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales by Product- Laser and Non-Laser Systems' reaching $33.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales by Product- Pulsed Lasers' should come in at $32.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for IPG here>>>



Shares of IPG have experienced a change of -4.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), IPGP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.