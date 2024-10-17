Unveiling Invesco (IVZ) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Invesco (IVZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Invesco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Other revenues' will reach $50.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees' to come in at $372.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Investment management fees' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average AUM - Total' to reach $1,728.09 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,528.7 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1,740.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,487.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management - Passive' at $701.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $521.2 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average AUM - Passive' of $706.95 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $534.2 billion.



Shares of Invesco have demonstrated returns of +8.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IVZ is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

