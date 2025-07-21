Unveiling Interpublic (IPG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpublic Group (IPG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.17 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Interpublic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' of $783.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States)' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' will reach $157.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' to reach $153.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' will reach $191.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' should come in at $186.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' reaching $101.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Interpublic shares have witnessed a change of +3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IPG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.