Unveiling International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors (IFF) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.83 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some International Flavors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Nourish' should come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Scent' to reach $629.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' to come in at $240.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' of $531.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' will reach $207.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' at $47.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' should arrive at $137.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' will reach $155.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for International Flavors here>>>



Over the past month, International Flavors shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IFF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

