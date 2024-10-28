Unveiling Intel (INTC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Intel (INTC) to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 107.3%. Revenues are expected to be $13.01 billion, down 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' will likely reach $7.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- All other- Other' at $171.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' of $3.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' to reach $4.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1329% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye' will reach $464.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook' will reach $4.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop' reaching $2.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Other' stands at $408.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Intel have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INTC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

