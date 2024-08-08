Unveiling Intapp (INTA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intapp (INTA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 200% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $111.54 million, increasing 17.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intapp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Recurring Revenues' should come in at $97.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional Services' will likely reach $14.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license' to reach $13.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support' to come in at $84.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total ARR' of $394.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $330.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR)' will reach $287.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $222.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Clients' will reach 2,489. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,300.



View all Key Company Metrics for Intapp here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Intapp have returned -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. Currently, INTA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.