Unveiling Infosys (INFY) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Infosys (INFY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.9 billion, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Infosys metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Employee Metrics - Software Professionals' reaching 254,467. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 299,814 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated' should arrive at 83.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated' at 85.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Employee Metrics - Sales & Support' will likely reach 14,583. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,426 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Infosys here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Infosys have returned -8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Currently, INFY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.