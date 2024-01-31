Unveiling Idexx (IDXX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $890.61 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Idexx metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' should arrive at $803.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $5.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' to come in at $32.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Water' of $41.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- IDEXX VetLab consumables' will likely reach $286.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- CAG Diagnostics capital- instruments' will reach $36.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- CAG-Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services' will reach $304.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- CAG-Rapid assay products' will reach $75.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit - Water' reaching 69.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- CAG' to reach 59.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit - LPD' stands at 55.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit - Other' at 9.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.3%.



Shares of Idexx have demonstrated returns of -4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IDXX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

