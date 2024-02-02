Unveiling Idex (IEX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Idex (IEX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, indicating a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $768.75 million, representing a decrease of 5.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Idex metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies' should come in at $278.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products' will reach $174.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Health & Science Technologies' to reach $315.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change' reaching -8.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products' will reach $42.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies' will likely reach $58.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies' at $80.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Idex here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Idex have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, IEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.