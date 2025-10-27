Unveiling ICE (ICE) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, indicating an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.41 billion, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ICE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' to come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software' will reach $214.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' will reach $57.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology' stands at $187.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' should come in at 390.60 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 413.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' of 4.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.31 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' to reach 8.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.99 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' at 3.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.26 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of contracts traded - Total' reaching 553 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 517 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of contracts traded - Financial futures and options' should arrive at 230 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 215 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of contracts traded - Agricultural and metals futures and options' will likely reach 25 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of contracts traded - Energy futures and options' will reach 297 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 276 .

Over the past month, shares of ICE have returned -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, ICE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

