Unveiling Hyatt Hotels (H) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels (H) will report quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 78.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hyatt Hotels metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Distribution and destination management' should arrive at $284.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' will reach $315.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net management, franchise, and other fees' to reach $257.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other revenues' of $73.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' will reach 66.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' at $137.16. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $130.54.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy - ASPAC full service' to come in at 67.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - Americas full service' stands at 65.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy - EAME/SW Asia full service' will likely reach 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RevPAR - Americas full service' should come in at $154.09. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $137.88.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RevPAR - ASPAC full service' will reach $120.62. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $108.44.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' reaching $215.29. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $192.40.



Over the past month, Hyatt Hotels shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

