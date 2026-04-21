Unveiling Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 34.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Huntington Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' to come in at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 59.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' reaching $241.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $188.30 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' will reach 11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer deposit and loan fees' will reach $112.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Capital markets and advisory fees' should arrive at $107.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments and cash management revenue' should come in at $170.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $155.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth and asset management revenue' at $108.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $101.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income - FTE' of $1.93 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $650.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $494.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Mortgage banking income' to reach $39.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, HBAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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