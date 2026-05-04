Unveiling Howmet (HWM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet (HWM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Howmet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- Engine Products' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' of $470.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' to come in at $295.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' should arrive at $348.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' should come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' stands at $369.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' at $317.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' will reach $264.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products' will reach $419.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $325.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels' will reach $75.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures' to reach $65.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems' will likely reach $148.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $127.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Howmet shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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