Unveiling Honeywell International (HON) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to post quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.57 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' at $4.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Building Automation' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' stands at $10.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' will likely reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' will reach $723.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Building Automation Sales- Building Solutions' will reach $625.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket' to come in at $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Building Automation Sales- Products' of $965.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies' should come in at $1.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Building Automation' should arrive at $411.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $342 million.



Shares of Honeywell International have demonstrated returns of -7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

