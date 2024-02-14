Unveiling Home Depot (HD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot (HD) to post quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $34.55 billion, down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home Depot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Retail' to reach 2,334. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,322 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average ticket - Retail' will reach $90.11. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.05.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' at 363.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 378.5 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>



Over the past month, Home Depot shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

