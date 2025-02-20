Unveiling Home Depot (HD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Home Depot (HD) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $39.02 billion, increasing 12.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home Depot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Retail' will reach 2,347. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,335.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' at 369.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 372 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average ticket - Retail' will likely reach $87.12. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88.87.



Over the past month, Home Depot shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

