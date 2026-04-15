Unveiling Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp (HBCP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $37.17 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 61.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' should come in at $3.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $34.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should arrive at $32.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.05 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $33.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Home Bancorp have returned +10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, HBCP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.