Unveiling Hologic (HOLX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hologic (HOLX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $941.4 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hologic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' reaching $141.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' to come in at $313.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' will reach $8.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' of $269.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +27% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' will reach $434.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' will reach $25.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal' will likely reach $113.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' at $340.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' to reach $71.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service and other revenue' should come in at $172.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales' should arrive at $767.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>



Shares of Hologic have experienced a change of -1.7% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HOLX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.