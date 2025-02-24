Unveiling Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating a decline of 24.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.3 billion, representing an increase of 27.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' at $126.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' of $516.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' will reach $176.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Financing' reaching $114.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' will likely reach $142.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Grand Vacations here>>>



Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HGV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.