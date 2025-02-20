Unveiling Henry Schein (HSIC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Henry Schein (HSIC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 80.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Henry Schein metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global' at $3.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global' should come in at $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global' stands at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global' reaching $225.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution' will reach $848.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International' should arrive at $877.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Medical' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- International- Medical' will likely reach $29.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Technology and value-added services' to reach $195.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International- Technology and value-added services' of $29.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Health Care Distribution' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Henry Schein shares have recorded returns of +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HSIC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

