Unveiling HCI Group (HCI) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HCI Group (HCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating a decline of 72.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $192.08 million, representing an increase of 45.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 175% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HCI Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $14.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned' should come in at $175.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Expense Ratio' to come in at 30.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should arrive at 104.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss Ratio' stands at 73.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.4% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, HCI Group shares have recorded returns of -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

