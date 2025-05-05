Unveiling HCI Group (HCI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCI Group (HCI) will report quarterly earnings of $4.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $210.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HCI Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net investment income' will reach $14.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net premiums earned' will likely reach $197.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Expense Ratio' at 28.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 71.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Loss Ratio' to come in at 43.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42.4%.



Shares of HCI Group have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

