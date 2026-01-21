Unveiling HBT Financial (HBT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HBT Financial (HBT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $60.7 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HBT Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin (FTE)' of 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' will reach $4.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 53.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $50.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.96 million.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth management fees' to reach $3.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.14 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $10.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.63 million.

Over the past month, shares of HBT Financial have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, HBT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

