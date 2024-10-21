Unveiling The Hartford (HIG) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Hartford (HIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.62 billion, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The Hartford metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income' to come in at $488.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Earned Premium- Commercial Line' stands at $3.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earned Premium- Personal Lines' will likely reach $871.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits' will reach $117.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' should arrive at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commercial line - Expense ratio' at 30.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio' of 87.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Commercial line - Combined ratio' to reach 91.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' should come in at 79.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Personal line - Expense ratio' will reach 26.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Personal line - Combined ratio' will reach 106.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 107.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' reaching 96.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99%.



The Hartford shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

