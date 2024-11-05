Unveiling Guardant Health (GH) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health (GH) will report quarterly loss of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $169.87 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guardant Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Development services and other' stands at $11.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Precision oncology testing' at $157.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers)' should come in at 60,348. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51,400 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Guardant Health have experienced a change of +10.5% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.