Unveiling Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Group 1 Automotive (GPI) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.66 billion, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Group 1 Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- New vehicle retail sales' will reach $2.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net' of $232.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Used vehicle' to come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales' will likely reach $144.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales' stands at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales' at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales' will reach $601.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net' to reach $34.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold' should arrive at 42,384 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43,348 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold' will reach 38,003 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37,699 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail' should come in at $52693.57 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52688.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail' reaching $30052.29 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30264.00 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GPI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

